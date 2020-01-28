news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Sogakope (VR), Jan. 28, GNA - Mr. Kobena Woyome, the Member of Parliament for South Tongu in the Volta Region, has asked members of the local Assembly to help reduce road crashes caused by commercial motor riders, also known as "okada operators".

He said road crashes by commercial motor riders were gradually getting out of hand and charged the Assembly Members to help find solutions to the situation.

Mr Woyome said this at the inauguration of the eighth Assembly of the South Tongu District at Sogakope.

He observed that commercial motor riders were not using protective helmets and asked the Assembly Members to help enforce the law.

“I have been observing for some time and realised most of our Okada riders do not put on helmet as they do their businesses.

“Just yesterday, I witnessed an accident involving an Okada rider whose head got injured because he did not put on helmet,” he said, urging the Assembly Members to act.

Mr. Woyome said he knew there were fake helmets, which riders claimed gave them headaches and asked them to get good ones to ensure their safety on the road.

South Tongu is one of the "Okada" accident hotspots in the Volta Region with regular cases of crashes.

Checks by the Ghana News Agency indicate that the District records more motorcycle accidents than vehicular crashes.

GNA