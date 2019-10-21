news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Oct. 21, GNA - Persons Living with Disability (PLWDs) have been advised to make judicious use of the resources given them by government to support their livelihood.

Mr. Fred Obeng Owusu, Tafo Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said items and funds provided to PLWDs from the District Assemblies' Common Fund (DACF) were meant to cushion them for productive lives.

"The Assembly reserves the right to take on beneficiaries who fail to use those resources for their intended purposes," he noted.

Mr. Obeng Owusu was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region, after the Assembly presented a certificate of registration and start-up capital to Madam Margaret Oppong, a hearing-impaired woman, to enable her undertake a business venture of her choice.

Additionally, the Assembly also presented various business equipment and start-up aids to more than 30 PLWDs in the Tafo Municipality for economic activities of their choice to help them become self-dependent.

This was in line with the guidelines for distribution of the two percent of the DACF meant to support the welfare of PLWDs.

The items ranged from sewing and industrial machines, refrigerators, ovens, building and shoe-making equipment, cosmetics and provisions, amongst others.

Mr. Obeng Owusu indicated that the Assembly had also assisted PLWDs who needed medical attention to access healthcare services.

The government, he said, was committed to improving the lives of the needy in the society, saying everybody would get his share of the national cake.

GNA