news, story, article

By Emelia B. Addae, GNA



Akim Oda (E/R), Oct. 23, GNA - The Birim Central Municipal Assembly has cut the sod for the construction of a three-unit classroom block at the Salvation Army Junior High School at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region.

The classroom block with an office, a storeroom, staff common room and lavatory estimated to cost GH¢459,950.96 awarded on contract.

The project is expected to be completed in six months.

Madam Victoria Adu, the Municipal Chief Executive, who cut the sod said in view of the introduction of the Free Senior High School and the Free School Feeding Programme, the number of school going children had increased.

She said for this reason “the assembly would not relent in lobbying for more educational projects to create space to absorb the children because every aspect of human life require academic knowledge and skills.”

The Assembly also handed over about 1000 mono desks at the cost GH¢120,000.00 Ghana to be distributed to 16 Basic schools in the area.

The beneficial schools include; St. Anthony Junior High School (JHS), Freeman Methodist School, and Gyadem M/A school.

Mr Benjamin Cudjoe the Birim Central Municipal Director of Education expressed gratitude to the Assembly for the gesture and entreated the headteachers of the beneficiary schools to ensure that the desks were handled with utmost care by the students.

In another development, the Municipal Chief Executive, Madam Victoria Adu cut the sod for the commencement of the construction of three footbridges at Madarina, End Time, and Owusu Memorial to provide the residents easy access.

Madam Adu said the projects were awarded on contract and were expected to be completed by the end of April next year.

She said the Madarina footbridge was estimated to cost GH¢190,842.30 and was awarded, while the End Time and Owusu Memorial footbridges awarded on contract at the total cost of GH¢258,600.10.

Mr Kofi Afreh, a resident of Madarina who spoke with the Ghana News Agency expressed joy for the construction of the footbridge, which link three communities to the main lorry park at Akim Oda, saying “when completed our worry would come to an end.”

GNA