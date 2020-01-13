news, story, article

Obuasi (Ash), Jan. 13, GNA - The Adansi Progressive Poultry Farmers Association (APROPFA) has appealed to the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to abide by the laws that mandates their engagement with all key stakeholders in fee-fixing processes.

It said the situation where most MMDAs ignore the inputs of trade associations, community leaders and other identifiable groups, in their fee-fixing agenda - to give these groups the free hand to fix their own levies and fees, was attributable to the current low revenue generations at the local levels.

A statement issued by Mr Bernard Asante, Chairman of APROPFA in Obuasi, as part of its advocacy campaign project, said it was time the assemblies complied with the dictates of the laws and change their attitude.

The Association with support from the BUSAC Fund and its partners, the DANIDA and USAID, is implementing an advocacy project on the “Adoption of Right Procedures by Assemblies in Fee-Fixing in the Adansi enclave.

The statement said the advocacy project was aimed at encouraging the assemblies to collaborate effectively with all those who were supposed to pay taxes and levies to do so to help the assemblies generate the required revenue for development in the local communities.

It said it was time the assemblies took the campaign serious to gain the cooperation and understanding of the public in the revenue mobilization process.

The statement pointed out that the law that mandated the assemblies to fix fees also assigned them to engage all key stakeholders in the process, adding that, that was the surest way to get more people to honour their tax obligations.

Such a move would also help promote good governance at the local level and strengthen local accountability processes, the statement added.

