news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Accra, Feb. 23, GNA - The leadership of the Assemblies of God, End Time Revival Centre, Adenta Estates, on Sunday honoured Dr Roland Affail Monney, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), for his selfless contribution to the church.

Dr Monney was presented with a citation, signed by Reverend Dr Francis Nyarko, the Lead Pastor of the church.





It reads: “For over three decades, you have contributed meritoriously to the development and growth of Journalism in Ghana and beyond and consistently performed these demanding duties in a highly professional manner.”

“You championed the cause of responsible journalism practice, high sense of professionalism and uphold the highest level of ethics. You have served the Lord with gladness, tirelessly, faithfully and with great compassion for his flock as the longest serving church deacon at the End-Time Revival Centre”.

Rev Dr Nyarko, in his sermon on the theme: “Let Your Light Shine," encouraged Christians to live exemplary lives for others emulate.





He urged Christians to learn from the qualities of Daniel in the Bible who led a life above reproach, irrespective of false accusations levelled against him, to be distinguished among others.

He advised Ghanaians to acknowledge the presence of God in their lives and build a strong relationship with Him to stand the test of any temptation or adversary.

"If you learn to live for the lord and obey his commandments, God will surely bless your endeavours because He is the King of the universe," Rev. Dr. Nyarko added.

He advised people in leadership position to serve with diligence, love and respect for one another because a time would come when they would render accounts of their stewardship.

Rev. Dr Nyarko said Jesus, as humble as He was, washed the feet of the Apostles, which reminded Christian faithful of the need to be responsible and humble to earn the respect of many.

"Leadership is not about position, material possession or power, but more importantly it is about service to humanity, which enjoined on all to learn from".

"It is sad that when people aspire for a leadership position, they become sober and pious, but when they are entrusted with power, their attitudes change".

Rev. Dr Nyarko expressed concern about the nature of some Christians’ response to worship, stressing that some only went to Church on Sundays without involving themselves in church activities throughout the week.

He admonished Christians, especially parents, to continue with their Christian lives throughout the week to serve as examples for the younger ones.

He prayed for Dr Monney's family, the leadership and members of the GJA and Ghana as a whole for a peaceful election.





Dr Monney, on his part, commended the Leadership of the Church for honouring him and pledged to continue to serve as a role model for the younger generation.

Dr Monney is the Director of Radio, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation. He rose through the ranks to become the Vice President of the GJA and further elected as the President of the Association.

He consulted for the World Bank, the Ghana AIDS Commission, and the United Nations Children’s Fund among others in various capacities to help deepen Journalism and effective communication in the country.

GNA