By Gideon Peprah, GNA

Kumasi, Feb. 17, GNA - The Ashanti Presbyters Union of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, has inducted its newly-elected executives at the Church’s auditorium at Amakom in Kumasi.

The seven member executive board elected on February 23, 2019, is mandated as overseers to steer the affairs of the Church to ensure its holistic growth and expansion, during a three year tenure.

Led by Mr Cyril Komla Elorm Adagyawa, the president, the new executive was inducted into office during a fore-noon service by Reverend Richard Kwame Nimoh, Presbytery Synod Moderator of the Church.

He counselled sincere and whole-hearted commitment to their avowed mandate and urged them to ensure that the entire membership was encouraged to evangelize to expand the membership of the Church.

Outlining his vision as the new president, Mr Adagyawa told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the side-lines, that he would work assiduously to get the Church an evangelism secretariat towards the Church’s aggrandizement.

"We as executive members of the Presbyters Union, are custodians who are going to make sure the Church always stood on its feet.

We are also determined to light the Church’s candle to project it and thus draw more people to its fold,” he added.

