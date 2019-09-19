news, story, article

Ashaiman, Sept.19 GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education, (N.C.C.E) in the Ashaiman Municipality has held a community engagement with residents of Ashaiman Old Tulaku.

The community engagement was held to sensitize the residents on their duties as citizens to get involved in the fight against corruption and other social vices.

In a speech to welcome the residents, Mrs. Bridget Teni Akpanaba, Acting Ashaiman Municipal Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) stated that, the Commission was mandated to engage the public, educate them on government policies and programmes as well as duties and responsibilities of citizens.

Mrs. Akpanaba revealed that, citizens must be bold enough to report suspected persons or acts of corruption especially those in public office to the appropriate quarters for the needed actions to be taken.

The Acting Ashaiman NCCE Director added that, the commission would assist residents who knocked on their door for enquiries.

Mr. Ato Buju Brebo, an officer of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) Tema Metropolis, noted that, the whistle Blowers Act was enacted to help fight corruption, mostly in state institutions but admited the Act had not been utilized effectively to fight corruption.

According to him, some clauses in the Act ,even suggested that the whistle blower was entitled to 10 per cent of any verified corruption case he or she reported, adding that the law also protected the whistle blower from both internal and external victimization.

Mr. Brebo explained that corruption was hampering the country’s developmental prospects saying resources which could have been used to develop the country ended up in some unscrupulous people’s pockets.

The residents were given the opportunity to ask the resource persons questions as they shared their concerns.

