Accra, Feb. 11, GNA - The Ashaiman-Klagon Underpass is set to undergo series of maintenance works to increase the passageway’s durability.



The repairs will commence on the midnight of Friday, February 21, 2020 and end at 0400 hours on Monday, February 24, 2020.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency by the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) urged the public, motorists, pedestrians and all other commuters to use alternative routes from Nungua to Ashaiman; Community 18 through Motorway to the Ashaiman Overhead or the Tema Motorway Roundabout.

The commuters can also ply the Ashaiman to Nungua route; the Community 9 Hospital Road through Community 3 to Tema Beach Road; or Motorway to Tetteh-Quarshie Interchange.

The GHA said, ‘any inconvenience that may occur as a result of the maintenance works is deeply regretted’ and urged road users to bear with the situation.

GNA