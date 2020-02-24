news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 24, GNA - On-going repair works on the Ashaiman-Klagon underpass in the Tema West Municipality will be completed and re-opened for commuters on Wednesday, February 26, at 1600 hours, the Ghana Highway Authority has announced.



The repair works, which was due for completion on Monday, February 24, was extended to enable the authority to complete additional unforeseen works at the start of the project, a statement signed by GHA and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday stated.

Repair works on the underpass, which connects Nungua to Ashaiman, commenced on the midnight of Friday, February 21.

GNA