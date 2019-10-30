news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA



Konongo (Ash), Oct. 30, GNA – The Asante Akyem Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has launched a sanitation campaign to mobilize stakeholders for a sustained environmental cleanliness in the presbytery.

This follows the national launch by the PCG at Abetifi in the Eastern Region in May, this year with a call on all congregations across the country to lead the sanitation drive in their localities.

Congregations in the presbytery are expected to conduct clean-up exercises in their respective localities in collaboration with relevant stakeholders such as the Metropolitan and District Assemblies, the Ghana Health Service, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

Rev. Dr. Anokye Nkansah, Chairman of the Presbytery who launched the campaign, said the best approach to solving environmental challenges confronting the country was attitudinal change.

He said the increasing level of insanitary conditions in Ghana was worrying and urged the clergy to use the pulpit to educate their congregants on the need to keep their surroundings clean always.

Christians, he said, had a key role to play in the fight against filth as a civic responsibility.

He further called on corporate bodies, NGOs, Civil Society Organisations, individuals and the general public to join the campaign to rid our communities of filth.

Rev. Bright Agyekum Kobeah, the Konongo District Minister of the church, said the clean-up exercise would be held by the various congregations the last Saturday of every quarter.

GNA