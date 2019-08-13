news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Agogo (Ash), Aug. 13, GNA – Mr Francis Oti Boateng, District Chief Executive for Asante Akim North, has said the Assembly is sustaining efforts to implement innovative strategies that would help maintain the District’s accolade as the cleanest and the most hygienic in the country.

He said the District’s recent feat of emerging as the number one on ‘The District Environmental League Table’, released by UNESCO and CDD-Ghana for the 2018/2019 period, was not by accident, but through the unwavering and sustained efforts by the Assembly to promote and sustain proper environmental hygiene practices in all the communities.

Mr Oti Boateng was speaking at the inauguration of a 34-seater toilet facility constructed under a Private Public Partnership (PPP) arrangement at Agogo in the Municipality.

He said the Assembly had been able to evacuate all the huge ‘mountains’ of refuse dumps in the communities and was doing everything to enforce its by-laws on sanitation towards the prevention of diseases.

The District Environmental Health Department had also been charged to intensify public education campaign on proper sanitation to create awareness in the people.

The DCE said the Assembly was constructing more toilet facilities in the communities to stem open defecation and urged community members to take keen interest in the projects to ensure they were completed on schedule.

GNA