By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Kumasi, Aug. 21, GNA – The Ashanti Regional Police Command has secured a court order for the arrest of one Saddat Mohammed, a key suspect in the murder of Nana Kwadwo Afodour, the Asamponhene of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The suspect, popular known as “Alhaji” was said to be in the company of the late chief hours prior to his murder at Ebuom on the Ejura-Nkoranza Highway on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Agyemang Adjem, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, at a press briefing to update journalist on its investigations, said three suspects were already in police custody assisting in investigations.

He said the arrest warrant had become necessary since the apprehension of Mohammed could prove crucial to police investigations.

“So far our investigation tells us that he was in the company of one Sadat Mohammed who is 38 years old and popularly known as Alhaji. He was with Alhaji at his residence in Kwadaso and again we have information that they had travelled together on that same day,” ACP Adjem told the media.

He said the Regional Police Command had been making frantic efforts to locate him since the death of the chief but to no avail, hence he had been declared wanted by the police.

‘We entreat any person who knows this gentleman or has any information about his whereabouts to kindly come to us and provide that information,” he implored the public.

In a related development, ACP Adjem announced that four persons including two women had been arrested in the case of Corporal Bernard Antwi of the Manso-Nkwanta Police who was also murdered on Monday evening.

He said efforts were being made to arrest some other suspects who had been implicated to assist in police investigation.

He reminded the public that whoever harboured the suspects in both cases would be treated as accomplices if arrested and called on such persons to volunteer information for the arrest of the suspects.

