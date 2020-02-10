news, story, article

Assin Fosu (C/R), February 10, GNA - Reverend Asiedu Osafo, the Manager of Assin Fosu Vocational Training Institute, has debunked perceptions that only people with low intelligent quotient (IQ) became artisans.

He pointed out that some people were good academically while others were talented in skills work.

Rev. Osafo made this known after students of Assin Fosu Vocational Training Institute donated crafted arm chairs and Garden Benches to Assin Fosu Police Charge Office and the Assin Divisional Headquarters respectively to aid them carry out their duties conveniently.

He further explained that there was great hope for anyone who enrolled in Vocational and technical institutions.

He therefore urged government workers to reschedule their duties and find time to learn a trade to supplement their source of income.

The Assin Fosu Municipal Police Commander, ASP Thomas Tindow expressed gratitude to the students for the kind gesture.

He said, though it was government’s responsibility to supply furniture to public institution, companies and other NGOs could also support.

