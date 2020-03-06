news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, Mar 6, GNA – The Centre for National Culture (CNC) Accra, also known as the “Art Centre”, has held the 34th Choral Festival in Accra to celebrate the works of the late Emmanuel Pappoe Thompson.

Emmanuel Pappoe Thompson was an outstanding Ghanaian composer and educationist, whose works contributed to the development and promotion of patriotic choral music in the country; he is said to have contributed to the lyrics of the national anthem.

Mrs Alice Alima Kala, Director of the Centre for National Culture, Greater Accra, said in her opening remarks that the Centre, would continue to promote choral music in the Region and would rope in other stakeholders.

She said the programme would sustain patriotism and inculcate choral music into the younger generation.

Mrs Kala said it is important to introduce the youth to such patriotic songs which would influence and direct their service and love for their culture and nation.

She said the Centre would also hold the "Adesa Village", a folksongs and storytelling competition for Primary and Junior High Schools within the Region.

Madam Edna Nyame, Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture, in her address, commended the Centre for their initiative.

She encouraged the participating choirs and organisers to have more of such programmes, which carry a national identity.





The event brought choirs from various institutions, including the Bank of Ghana Choir, The Treasury Choir from Controller & Accountant, Fire Vibrations from Fire Service, GHAPOHA Choir, Freeman Methodist Choir and La Nazareth Choir, who sang songs composed by Pappoe Thompson and other soothing choral songs.





The programme was interlaced with cultural performances by the Unity Ensemble.

GNA