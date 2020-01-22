news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA



Mankessim (C/R), Jan. 22, GNA - A Police officer at the Mankessim Divisional command was in the early hours of Wednesday shot and killed by some suspected armed robbers at Mankessim.

DSP Irene Oppong, Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) confirmed the incident to the media and said it happened around 0400 hours.

She said the Police received a distress call from the manager of Zen fuel station close to the Mankessim Estate around 0100 hours that some armed robbers had invaded the facility and were about to embark on a robbery.

The Patrol team immediately proceeded to the scene and the armed robbers whose exact number was not known on seeing the Police approaching, hid within the precincts of the facility and started firing at the patrol team on arrival.

According to her, the Patrol team returned fire, but retreated and took cover after some of the shots from the robbers hit the right side of the back door, the fender of the police vehicle and one of the rear tyres of the vehicle, damaging and deflating the tyre due to the impact.

She said three officers were injured in the raid.

However, Lance Corporal Kingsley Boahen who was not part of the Police patrol team that foiled the attempted robbery died when he was shot during his usual dawn jogging.

DSP Oppong said the Police discovered his body after it received another distress call that there was a shooting incident around the same vicinity and rushed to the scene.

His body has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) mortuary for autopsy, while the Police are investigating the matter.

