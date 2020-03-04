news, story, article

By Josephine Dodoo, GNA



Accra, March 4, GNA - The Ghana Armed Forces will hold ‘open day’ on Saturday March 14 at all Garrisons across the country as part of activities marking Ghana’s 63rd Independence Anniversary.

All military units and Garrisons would be opened to the public from 0700 hours to 1600 hours, which would be held across the country.

Ghana Armed Forces statement signed by the Squadron Leader, Robertson Omane-Adjei for Director Public Relations and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday stated.

The Armed Forces therefore invited all interested persons, the public, especially school children and all other persons who would like to know about the Ghana Armed Forces, to visit on the said date.

This public service announcement is to create awareness for the guidance and information to the general public.

GNA