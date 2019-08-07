news, story, article

By Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Sunyani, Aug. 7, GNA - The Association of Arabic Instructors in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions have appealed to government to pay their outstanding salaries to enable them to deliver efficiently.

The appeal was made in a press statement jointly signed by Messrs Abdeen Dado, Abu Musah and Lamine Mohammed, the President, Secretary and Organiser respectively of the Association, protesting their unpaid salaries and copied the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani.

According to the statement, the Arabic Language Teachers were employed on January 5, 2018 under the Arabic Instructors Module of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), which is currently on-going “but since then we have received only three months’ salary”.

The Association said they are owed 16 months’ salary arrears and demanded immediate payment “to make life worth living for us because we cannot work when we can’t even fend for our families”.

Meanwhile Mr. Dado, who teaches at the Barhamiya Islamic Basic School at Penkwase, a suburb in the Sunyani Municipality, told GNA in an interview on Monday that, they were only paid in June and September 2018 and April this year since their engagement.

He said “the outstanding arrears for each teacher for the period is GH₵7,200.00” and pleaded with Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumiah, the Vice-President to intervene as matter of urgency for government to pay them.

GNA