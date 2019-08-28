news, story, article

By Robert Anane, GNA



Accra, Aug. 28, GNA - An appreciation of diversity and inclusion by young children who are tomorrow's leaders, gives a positive outlook for a peaceful pluralistic society.

This is because diversity is a source of creativity, resilience and strength in the growth of any nation.

Mr. Pasquale Salvaggio, Political Counselor, Canadian High Commission, said this on Wednesday in Accra, at a press conference in recognition of the work of Deborah Ahenkorah, nominee of the Pluralism Award 2019.

He said Madam Ahenkorah's literary works, reflected a wide range of diverse cultures and backgrounds not only from Ghana, but across Africa, which highlighted a wide range of African experiences for African children and a wide range of young readers globally.

Mr. Salvaggio said whilst an appreciation for diversity also promoted social inclusion which was the right thing to do, such inclusion was not always easy to achieve.

He observed that it was only when stakeholders such as governments, organisations and citizens promoted inclusion, that its economic, social, cultural and democratic benefits could be fully realised.

Touching on other areas, Mr. Salvaggio said, "we were very excited when we learnt that a young Ghanaian woman entrepreneur had made it to the top ten finalists for the Global Pluralism Award 2019, because her work mirrors the important contribution of youth, especially women to sustainable development."

He said it was a well-known fact that empowering women and girls, immensely benefited the whole society, adding that, "that is why Canada developed a Feminist International Assistance Policy, which targets gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls as the most effective approach to reducing poverty and building a more inclusive, peaceful and prosperous world."

Mr. Salvaggio said human empowerment was key to advancing values that were crucial to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Madam Ahenkorah said tapping in on children's imaginative abilities whilst they were still young, was the best way to ensure a productive future based on creativity.

She said the ability to drive one's imagination was most needed for achieving success through creativity.

Madam Ahenkorah urged the government and other stakeholders to be supportive of publishers who produced literary works because they also played a strong role in national development.

This year, the Global Center for Pluralism (GCP) received over 500 applications, spanning 74 countries for the 2019 Global Pluralism Awards.

Out of this, ten finalists had been chosen from a number of countries, including Ghana, which is being represented by Madam Ahenkorah.

The finalists would be narrowed down to three winners, who would each be granted $50,000 to advance their work in promoting pluralism.

