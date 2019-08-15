news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Accra, Aug 15, GNA - Reverend Professor Philip Laryea, the Dean of Accredited Studies, Akrofi-Christaller Institute of Theology, Mission and Culture, has said there is the need for all to cherish and appreciate their cultural values and heritage to enhance development.

He said the unique nature of any people could be found in their culture and traditions and that no country could develop without knowing its rich history and customs.

Rev Laryea said this at the 29th Homowo Lecture organized by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Osu District Committee on Ecumenical and Social Relations.

The annual lecture, which was held under the topic: “Sparks of Divine Revelation: Ga Folklore and Traditions as witnesses to God’s faithfulness”, was to raise awareness about the traditions and heritage of the Ga people.

He said the lecture over the years has had a positive impact on the people as it leads to a deeper understanding about issues on their traditions and cultures.

Rev Laryea said tradition contributed to a sense of comfort and belonging and reinforced values such as freedom, faith, integrity and personal responsibility.

He said the topic revealed that God was alive and present in all human cultures, showing the omniscient power of the creator.

“The book of Acts 14:17 encourages Christians to find out the evidence of God’s footprints if he indeed he has been with us”.

Rev Laryea said “this is clearly seen in our proverbs and wise saying folktale and stories, which means that there is something within Greek heritage which bears testimony to Gods revelation and we should find the same thing within Ghanaian and African tradition.

He called on the public to value their traditions and not disregard what God had given to them because more often, many disrespect what God has given to mankind because of their colonial heritage and the mentality.

“Let us take pride in what God has given to us and not bastardise the things that God has given to us like our language, customs and religion because they don’t make us less Christians”, he said.

Rev Laryea said God has not called us in Christ to be European Christians but to be seen as African Christians and we should bring on board all that we have to glorify God.

He urged Christians to take an interest in what concerns their traditions and cultures, because they were the things that identified them as Ghanaians.

Nii Adjei Tawiah, the Municipal Chief Executive for Klottey Korle, commended the organisers for the event for their effort to enrich the peoples knowledge about their customs and traditions.

He called for collective action among the people in the area to ensure proper sanitation for better and improved health care.

Mr Emmanuel Amakwei Attoh, the Chairperson of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana of Osu District Committee on Ecumenical and Social Relations, said as part of the lecture, there would be an Ecumenical Fun Games scheduled for Saturday August, 17, at the Osu Salem Park.

GNA