news, story, article

By Francis Cofie, GNA

Accra, March 25, GNA – Apostle Joseph Agyapong, the Global Overseer of Global Church of Grace, Patasi, in the Ashanti Region has called for logistical support for healthcare staff who are working tirelessly to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

They also needed exceptional appreciation and recognition from the public to encourage them to battle the invisible enemy of society,” he said.

Apostle Agyapong made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during the National day of Fasting and Prayer declared by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Currently, Ghana has confirmed 68 cases of COVID-19 with two deaths. The existing 66 are in isolation and receiving and responding to treatment.

Apostle Agyapong urged for consistent prayers from all and sundry for God’s protection in the lives of the gallant devoted health workers who have no choice than to help fight the virus head on.

He encouraged Christians to have faith and belief that no virus has power over the healing blood of Jesus Christ adding that he was of a firm conviction the national prayers lifted to god will healing to affected person and halt its spread.

Apostle Agyapong said: “The power of God is limitless and has no boundaries therefore every child or man of God praying anywhere with faith can be healed or overcome this virulent disease.”

Apostle Agyapong urged Christians to demonstrate the healing power of God by praying fervently and consistently at home as they were duty-bound to do so in this trying times of the country to contain the COVID-19.

He dismissed comments being made by some observers that the onset of the virulent disease is a sign of the end-time and that the assumption is a mere speculation, saying; “Even Jesus said he did not know when the end will come.”

GNA