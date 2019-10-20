news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Awudua (W/R), Oct. 20, GNA - The Apinto Divisional Council has launched the 2019 Amankuma Festival at Awudua in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality to focus on empowering the girl-child for national development.



The Festival, scheduled for December 9 to 15, is on the theme: “Girl-Child and National Development."

Activities for the week-long celebration include clean-up exercise, donation to Angels of Hope Orphanage and the Tarkwa Local Prisons, health walk, durbar, fund raising and a non-denominational thanksgiving service.

Speaking at the launch, Nana Dr Adarkwa Bediako II, Gyasehene of Apinto Divisional Council, tasked queen mothers in Awudua and its environs to hold symposia for girls in their communities to encourage them to enroll in school.

“We believe that when the girl-child is educated she would contribute effectively to the municipal and national development, hence our choice of theme,” he said.

“This year’s celebration would be unique because it is going to take place at the seat of Apinto, that is Awudua, and we are going to entertain our audience with our rich Wassa culture that we have not exhibited for years”.

The Gyasehene said the Prestea-Awudua road was in a deplorable condition and that the Council would rehabilitate it to bring some comfort to travelers and allow for easy transportation of farm produce to the market centres.

"This is one of the key developmental agendas in this year’s anniversary and the traditional authorities will show their dedication for the project. I, therefore, challenge the Municipal Assembly to support this worthy cause".

Nana Kwabena Obo, the Apinto Akyeamehene, on his part, appealed to indigenes of Awudua, both home and abroad, to unite and champion the development of the area.

He gave the assurance that the Apinto Divisional Council would work with stakeholders to get the best for its citizens.

Mr Mozart Kwaku Owuh, the Municipal Chief Executive, pledged the Assembly’s continued support to the Divisional Council to ensure a comprehensive development of the Municipality.

GNA