By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Kalpohin (N/R), Oct. 31, GNA - The Northern Regional Branch of the Afram Plains Development Organization (APDO), a non- governmental organization, has observed this year's Global Handwashing Day with the Kalpohin Basic Junior High School( JHS) in the Sagnerigu Municipality.

The programme, was organized under the theme: “Clean Hands For All”, and it was geared towards increasing awareness and understanding of hand washing with soap as an easy, effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.

The organization joined pupils and teachers of Kalpohin Kamaria School near Tamale to encourage them on the need to practice good personal hygiene.

Mr Awudu Yakubu Omoro Modoc, the Chief Executive Officer of APDO, said the organization chose the school, as their target because they were more prone to disease outbreaks.

A presentation with a 'tippy tap'- a local handwashing device put together by the pupils was used to educate the pupils on how to wash their hands thoroughly with soap under running water.

He said prior to the celebration, the APDO team facilitated the formation of a School Health Club (SHC) made up of 55 pupils to champion Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) related activities in the school.

Mr Modoc called on teachers to continue to educate the pupils on the need to practice good personal hygiene in the school and at home.

Meanwhile, the organization with support from Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) presented Veronica buckets, gallons and soap to the school.

Receiving the items, Mr Ishaq Sumaila, the new patron of the School Health Club, expressed appreciation to APDO for observing the day with them and stated that, they will use the items and ensure that regular handwashing becomes a habit for everyone in the school.

Founded by Global Handwashing Partners in 2008, Global Handwashing Day is an annual global advocacy day dedicated to creating and increasing awareness on the need for handwashing with soap as an easy, effective, and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.

