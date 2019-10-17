news, story, article

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu



Sege (GAR), Oct.17, GNA - The Ada West District Environmental Health Department says anyone caught flouting sanitation laws will be severely punished.

The District Environmental Health Officer, Mr. Andrew Nii Apai Aborhey, told the GNA that, the district assembly had sanitation issues at heart and wanted the district to be one of the most cleanest in the country.

"We want the district to be one of the most cleanest districts in the country and so anyone sighted dumping refuse anyhow or breaking our sanitation laws will be penalized severely, " he said.

According to him, some of the communities especially those on the coast, were wrongly blaming the district assembly for not building public toilet facilities for them.

"We want to let everyone know that government has stopped building public toilet facilities for communities and soon we are going to start prosecuting households without toilet facilities in the district," he said.

Although that some communities have been declared 'Open Defecation Free', most coastal

communities in the district do not have household toilet facilities which account for the high incidence of open defecation.

GNA