news, story, article

By Sylvia Sika Afealetey



Anyirawase (V/R), Oct. 18, GNA – The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) of Ho West District donated items worth GH¢1,120.00 to the Anyirawase CHPS Compound to mark its first anniversary celebration.

The items consist of a table and two plastic chairs to be used for clerical works.

Mr. Stephen Akpabli, Ho West District Coordinator of the Corps, said as a way of giving back to the community, the Nation Builders identified challenges at the Anyirawase CHPS Compound hence the gesture.

Ms Esi Dake, Ho West District Administrator of the Ghana Health Service who received the donation on behalf of CHPS Compound, said the facility, which was put up in February, 2019, lacked some logistics.

She commended NABCO for the initiative and called for more support.

Miss Barbara Kenson, Midwife at the Compound, said there was an increase in the number of people visiting the facility, and hence the requirement for more nurses, delivery beds and other essential healthcare equipment and urged the Ghana Health Service and other philanthropistS to come to their aid.

GNA