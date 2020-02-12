news, story, article

Anomabo (C/R), Feb.12, GNA - Commercial drivers plying Anomabo to Taido, Nsanfo and Pomadze in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region, have appealed to the Government to as a matter of urgency rehabilitate a five-kilometre road linking the communities to reduce the plights of commuters.

They described the current state of the road serving the over 10,000 people in the area as very deplorable resulting in frequent road accidents.

Mr Sebastian Kwesi Saah, Chairman of Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) at Anomabo, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the sorry state of the road had affected vehicular and human movement as well as goods and services.

"We have to manoeuvre our way round potholes and this poses a serious threat to passengers, incoming vehicles and other motorists."

He said some drivers had refused to ply the road and foodstuffs have been locked up on farms because the communities could no longer maintain the road using communal labour.

The GPRTU Chairman, further lamented that the thick dust on the road and its dire health implications had forced drivers to divert their routes while others overloaded their vehicles due to transportation difficulties.

Some traders also shared with the GNA the difficulties they went through, adding that the situation had compelled the drivers to increase transport fares.

They revealed that they sometimes had to walk long distances to the market with their children and most times criminals attacked them on the way and robbed them of their monies, mobile phones and other personal belongings.

"Drivers have increased fares and we can't pay them so we walk from the villages to the market to sell our stuffs. We are sometimes robbed on our return".

The traders revealed that each time it rained the road became impassable, a situation that brought untold economic hardship to the people because the farmers could not go to the market to sell their produce.

They indicated that several appeals to the Municipal Assembly had not yielded results.

Some teachers who commute to and from Anomabo shared their experiences saying, "We normally get to school between 0011-0013 hours instead of 0700 hours."

They appealed to the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Kenneth Kelly Essuman, Member of Parliament (MP), Mr. Ekow Quansah Hayford and the Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan who hails from the Municipality to take immediate steps to rehabilitate the road.

