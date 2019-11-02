news, story, article

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi/Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA

Anloga (V/R) Nov. 02, GNA - The Awomefia of Anlo, Torgbui Sri III has affirmed the unity between Anlos and the Asantes, saying, “our unity is forever.”

He said the two tribes signed a unity treaty in 1865 to be each other’s keeper and charged Anlos and Ashantis in Ghana and abroad to work together as brothers and build Ghana.

The Awomefia said this at the 2019 Hogbetsotso festival at Anloga attended by the Mamponghene, Nana Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, who represented the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The festival, on the theme, “Uniting Anlo through its Values for the Benefit of its Citizens and the Nation at large,” also attracted chiefs from Notsie, in the republic of Togo, government officials led by Mr Kan Dapaah, Minister for National Security, former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Dramani Mahama.

The Awomefia stressed that Ewes and Ashantis “are one” and stated the commitment of the Anlo state to continue to champion the unity for the rapid socio-economic development of the two tribes and their people.

He commended government for its Free Senior High School policy and appealed for the fixing of roads in the Anlo State, address water challenges, construct the Keta Harbour and establish a tomato factory in Anlo under the One District, One Factory initiative.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in an address read on his behalf by the Mamponghene, said the exchange of visits and interactions by the two leaders were to reaffirm their union for “peace and orderly development of Ghana.”

He said the two tribes had vowed never to wage war against each other, instead, support one another and said it was unfortunate that historians failed to recognise peace-building efforts by the two tribes in pre-independence struggles.

The Asantehene said those collaborative efforts saw Ashantis and Ewes worked together to change the course of Ghana’s history and underscored the need to ward off elements trying to sow seeds of disunity between Ewes and Asantes.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in an address read on his behalf commended the Asantehene and Awomefia for building on the unity of the two tribes and restated government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises to the Anlo State and meeting the desire of the people in getting a fishing harbour and a port.

He said works on roads in the country would commence soon simultaneously and that government was very much aware of the economic importance of roads and would not allow Ghanaians to be denied the joy of having very motorable roads and called for support from the Anlo State in the 2020 general elections.

The Asantehene later presented assorted items including kente and drinks to the Awomefia.

