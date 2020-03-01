news, story, article

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA



Aflao (VR), Mar. 01, GNA - Hundreds of young people in Sogakope in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region on Sunday besieged and blocked the Sogakope barrier following the murder of Marcus Mawutor Adzahli, the Assemblyman for the area.



The youth mounted a road block checking vehicles for traces to the murder of the newly elected Assembly member for Sogakope South Electoral Area allegedly murdered in his house at Sogakope on Sunday dawn.





The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered from neighbours that unknown assailants numbering about eight, broke into the home of the businessman around 0100 Sunday morning, inflicting knife wounds on him after breaking down his bullet and burglary proof doors before shooting him dead.

The assailants also stabbed the wife of Adzahli but did not steal anything from the house.

Mr Adzahli who owned MacGreenline Ventures, a mobile phone shop at Sogakope, on Saturday graced the launch of this year’s Tortsogbe festival of the people of Sokpoe at Tsopoli, the GNA was told.

Mr Yao Amekor, a resident told the GNA that he was in complete shock of Mr Adzahli’s murder and hoped the assailants would be arrested and prosecuted.

He described the father of two, who was in his 30s, as an entrepreneur and a philanthropist.

Mr Dennis Fiakpui, Tongu Divisional Police Commander who confirmed the murder to GNA said the Police have begun investigations into the incident and assured the public that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

