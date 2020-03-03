news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Akyempim (W/R), March 03, GNA - AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mines has organized its annual thanksgiving service on the theme, “Bless the lord, o my soul, and forget not all his benefits”.

The service was characterized by song ministration by the Catholic Youth choir and Crusaders choral group both in Tarkwa.

Delivering the sermon at the 18th annual non-denominational thanksgiving service held at the Iduapriem Mines Club House, Apostle Joseph Asabil, Area Head of Takoradi and the Western Regional Coordinator of the Church of Pentecost, emphasized that God would continue to bless Iduapriem Mines because they have continually showed him appreciation.

“If God does something for us and we show gratitude, he opens his heart to do more for us because he takes glory when his servants are grateful,” he explained.

He said if people continued to understand the benefit of thanksgiving in their private life, families and cooperate setting, one can always be sure the glory of the lord would be upon them.

According to him, being grateful save believers from arrogance and bitterness, stressing that “We hear of corruption here, corruption there it’s because people are not content with what they have”.

He called on Iduapriem Mines to rally all the mining companies operating in Tarkwa to enable them fix the deplorable portions of the Tarkwa-Takoradi Highway.

GNA