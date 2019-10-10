news, story, article

By Gideon D. Ebbah, GNA



Obuasi (Ash), Oct 10, GNA - The AngloGold Ashanti Ghana in the Obuasi Municipality, has donated two Brand-New Toyota Hilux pick-up vehicles, to the Obuasi Divisional and District Police Command to boost security in the area.

Mr Eric Asubonteng, the Managing Director of the AngloGold Ashanti Ghana, handing over the vehicles, put their total value in excess of GH¢400,000.00.

He said the gesture was part of his outfit’s Social Management Plan developed to ensure safety in communities within AngloGold’s mining concession.

The plan was developed to fit into the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Medium-Term Plans of the Obuasi Municipal and Obuasi East District Assemblies, which are the mining company's concession for prospecting gold.

According to the MD, the scheme had been born out of lessons learnt from previous challenges that kept the operations of the mining firm dormant, adding, “we are now going to be more proactive and highly considerate in the prioritization of the needs of the local people and communities in which they operated.

The occasion provided space for interaction between the management of the AngloGold Ashanti Ghana and police personnel of the Ashanti Regional command, as well as the Obuasi Divisional and District Police.

“Our focus for this donation is to complement the efforts of the government to contribute our quota to realizing the goals of the SDG-16, which centers on peace, justice and strong institutions.

We believe this would enhance a sound, peaceful and sustainable business enabling environment for the development of the people,” the Managing Director noted.

Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, Sustainability Manager at the AngloGold Ashanti Ghana, said the initiative was also to motivate and empower the workforce of the Security Service to ensure a strong and positive impact on community protection.

“This gesture which forms part of our partnership with the Police Service is very strategic since security is a necessity for all,” he noted.

Mr Baidoo said his outfit through its Social Management Plan seeks to engage stakeholders in the Obuasi Traditional Area and its administrative demarcations in order to support the course of development of the area and nation at large.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Agyemang Adjem, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, receiving the vehicles, thanked the management of the AngloGold Ashanti Ghana for the kind and positive initiative, adding that “the police now has no excuse but to deliver its best for the benefit of the people”.

He assured the public of the police’s readiness to promote and ensure peace and security in the country and appealed for the public and stakeholders' continuous cooperation and support to the police in meeting its responsibilities and social expectations.

Separate messages read on behalf of Mr. Elijah Adanse Bonah and Mrs. Faustina Amissah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Obuasi and District Chief Executive (DCE) of Obuasi East respectively, commended the AngloGold Ashanti Ghana for the initiative and reiterated government’s commitment to support the cause of peace, justice and security in the country.

The messages also urged continuous cooperation and support from the citizens and stakeholders in meeting such expectations.

GNA