By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Oct. 14, GNA – Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong has been enthroned and installed as the new Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale to lead the Diocese.

The enthronement and installation ceremony, held at the Cathedral Church of Bishop Aglionby Memorial in Tamale on Sunday, was witnessed by church members from Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions where the diocese extends to.

The clergy, chiefs, politicians, Christian groups and churches, diocesan development workers and Muslim friends of the diocese as well as members of the public were present to support the process.

Right Reverend Tong, who is 57 years old, and formerly the Archdeacon of the Bolga-Binaba Archdeaconry and Parish Priest of the Saint Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Bolgatanga, succeeded the Rt Rev Dr Jacob Kofi Ayeebo, who died in February, this year.

His journey to become the Bishop of the Tamale Diocese began after the sudden demise of the Rt Rev Dr Ayeebo, where a special Synod of the Diocese was held on July 05, during which he was elected the third Bishop of the Diocese.

He was subsequently consecrated at the Cathedral Church of Saint Cyprian the Martyr in Kumasi on September 22, paving way for his enthronement and installation on Sunday.

Rt Rev Tong, in a sermon after his enthronement and installation, called on Christians to reflect on what God had called them to do such that they would lead their lives towards its fulfilment.

He expressed the need for Christians to rededicate themselves to God to do his work through serving him willingly.

He called on the congregation to maintain good relationship with one another such that their prayers would be acceptable, saying “Everyone is in the image of God, so you cannot love God when you do not love others”.

He spoke against jealousy, anger and bitterness towards one another and called on the members of the church “To do away with anything that has the tendency to mar the relationship with others”.

Right Rev Tong spoke about youth development and said he would work to harness the energy of the youth into productive ventures, and called on them to shun politicians, who would want to use them to foment trouble to satisfy their selfish gains.

