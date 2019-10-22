news, story, article

By Christabella Arko, GNA



Accra, October 22, GNA - The Holy Trinity Cathedral of the Anglican Church has marked its 2019 annual Medical Week Celebration in Accra with a call on congregants to cultivate the habit of cleanliness and personal hygiene for a better well-being.

The week-long celebration which was climaxed on Sunday was aimed at meeting the physical needs of its members and community at large while fulfilling their spiritual needs.

The church embarked on several community engagement such as health talk, medical outreach and health education sessions to sensitise and empower communities on best sanitation practices and general well-being.

The health screening exercise for over eight hundred community members in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra region screened diseases such as Typhoid, Hepatitis B, Malaria, blood pressure, glucose level, breast screening and dental care, among others.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the side-line of events to climax the celebration, Mr Kwesi Bonsu Asante, Programmes Coordinator, Anglican Diocese of Accra said the celebrations was to ensure that the church did not only meet only spiritual needs of members and the community but also their health needs.

Delivering a sermon to climax the celebrations on Sunday in Accra, Revered Canon Elijah Abraham Quarshie, Parish Priest, Tema Joint Church urged the congregation to develop a habit of patience and courage, adding that it was the only way they could find solutions to their problems.

"It is not about running from church to church for results, until you experience a new encounter with God, your problems won't go away," he said.

It was on the theme ‘Divine Renewal.’

The celebration is always climaxed with a healing and anointing service to provide divine intervention and favour and to strengthen the spiritual fortitude of members.

The medical week is celebrated by the church every year to mark the works of Saint Luke, a Physician in the Bible and to activate the healing power of God both spiritually and physically.

GNA