Koforidua (E/R), Aug. 26, GNA - The Koforidua Diocese of the Anglican Church has called on the government and other stakeholders to help find lasting solutions to the annual floods in some parts of the country.

The Church said recent efforts to address the situation seems not to be yielding the desired results and the situation seemed to be growing worse.

This was contained in a communique issued by the Diocese at the end of the third session of the twelfth synod of the church at Koforidua.

The communique called on National Disaster Management Organization(NADMO) and other implementation agencies to improve upon their strategies for flood prevention and the care and support for flood victims.

The communique expressed appreciation to government for the introduction of the free Senior High School policy, various interventions to create jobs to reduce unemployment in the country and the fight against illegal mining to protect water bodies in the country.

