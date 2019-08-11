news, story, article

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA



Kwabeng(E/R), Aug. 11, GNA - The Bishop of the Koforidua Diocese of the Anglican Church, Rt Rev Felix Odei Annancy has called on Christians to lead the fight against indiscipline in the church and in society.

He explained that indiscipline was the root cause of corruption which is the cause of wide spread of poverty in the country.

Bishop Annancy was speaking at the formal opening of the first session of the 13th synod of the Koforidua Diocese of the Anglican Church at Kwabeng in the Atiwa West District in the Eastern Region.

The synod is being organised on the theme “Being missional and evangelising church” and is being attended by 140 delegates from the parishes of the church in the diocese.

Bishop Annancy said research indicated that there was direct relationship between the rate of corruption and the rate of poverty in the country.

He reminded Christians that by the teachings of their faith, they were expected to provide leadership and be agents of positive change in the society.

Bishop Annancy urged the leadership of the various parishes of the church in the diocese to create an enabling environment for the youth to make them feel relevant.

He charged the parishes to come out with plans for expansion and planting of new churches in the communities and towns around them using evangelism, crusades and other outreach programmes.

Rt Rev Cyril Ben Smith, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ashanti Mampong called on the Christian church to embark on one village one church to spread Christianity to all communities in the country.

He said lack of aggression to spread Christianity had created space for some magicians who were calling themselves as “bishops and prophets” to enter the available spaces and make pronouncements and introduce religious practices that were alien to the Christian faith.

Mr Isaac Okumening Asamoah, the District Chief Executive of Atiwa West called on the church to take advantage of the Planting for Food and Jobs(PFJ) and the Planting for Export and Rural Development(PERD)as a means of evangelism to spread the word of God.

He explained that people were more likely to be converts when the activities of the church gave them employment and food.

The Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Samuel Nuertey Ayertey commended the Anglican Church for its contribution to the development of the country.

GNA