By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – The Right Reverend Daniel S. M. Torto, the Anglican Bishop of the Accra Diocese, has appealed to the United States Embassy for support to fight and control child trafficking in the country.

The appeal was for computers and other teaching and learning materials for training of victims of child trafficking.

The appeal was made after the US Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Stephanie S. Sullivan, paid a courtesy call on the Bishop to deepen her office’s relations with the Church.

Rt. Rev. Torto explained that the church had instituted a number of mechanisms such as advocacy campaigns and establishment of a rehabilitation centre to save many victims of child trafficking especially on the Volta Lake in the Volta Region.

As part of the steps to reduce child trafficking, he said, the Church partnered the International Justice Mission to rescue the victims.

The Church established a training centre called, “The village of Hope” to give the children vocational skills to enable them to find better vocations when they grow up, he disclosed.

The Ambassador said her office and country was willing to dedicate themselves to maintain and strengthen their relations with Ghana.

Ms Sullivan said Ghana was the third largest country in Sub-Saharan country that had more students studying in the United States, hence, the need to deepen the relations.

Speaking on visa acquisition, she advised Ghanaians to prepare well, know exactly why they had interest to travel to the US and how their travelling could benefit their homeland upon return before they go for interviews to make things easy for them.

