news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 29, GNA - Mr Malik Mino Ereira, an Environmentalist with the Waste Segregation & Composting Movement, will from March 1 to 6, 2020, embark on a 250-kilometre Environmental Climate Action walk from Accra to Kumasi to climax the commemoration of Ghana’s 63rd Independence, which will take place in Kumasi.



The walk, will also hold everyone accountable towards being part of the change process to care for their immediate surroundings to boost tourism.

“Each step along the 250km route, will represent the number of single use plastics that pollute the beaches and thee need for them to be replaced by cloth shopping bags”.

Mr Ereira told the Ghana News Agency that tourism was Ghana´s fourth foreign exchange and sanitation though had good benefits, lacked glamour.

“I will also like to take advantage of the 2020 population census to ask the general public to increase the number of trees during the planting season in May 2020 and encourage separation of waste with education, enforcement and equipment to promote domestic tourism,” he added.

On the first day, Malik would walk a 34.7 km from Accra to Nsawam, a 31.6 km from Nsawam to Suhum on the second day, a 25.6 km from Suhum to Kyebi and a 17.6 kilometre from Kyebi to Linda Dor on the third day.

They would continue with a 46.6km walk from Linda Dor to Nkawkaw, a 51.5km walk from Nkawkaw to Juaso, a 53 km walk from Juaso to Ejisu and a 15.6 km walk from Ejisu to Kumasi.

After the walk, Malik and the movement will pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene.

“As we walk the talk, your support will augment aside tracking and monitoring our walk to Baba Yara Sports Stadium for citizens to be part of the solution process for a greener and cleaner Ghana,” it said.

He said: “Waste Segregation & Composting Movement values sorting waste at source and point of generation. The interest is to get individuals and families of a household to partake in preventive health practices that enable everyone treat their immediate surrounding and the environment with utmost respect.”

The purpose is to enable each community sort their waste at source through education and training by composting, alternate incineration & recycling to improve public health.

Ahead of the 19th November World Toilet Day, Malik embarked on a 34km walk from Tema Lighthouse to Jamestown Lighthouse to begin the process of making the coast free of plastics and toilets, after Mr Iain Walker, the British High Commissioner to Ghana embarked on a 10-day historic bicycle ride from Tumu to Accra in August.

GNA