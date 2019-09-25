news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Sept. 25, GNA – The Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) platform on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has called on government to set a more ambitious roadmap and identify practical actions to be taken in order to achieve the Agenda 2030 targets.

They said the country’s ability to meet the goals would translate into the improvement of lives, the right use of nature and sustainability.

Mr Andrews Addoquaye, a Convener of SDG Goal 8 Decent Work and Economic Growth, said this on Thursday at a media briefing in Accra as part of activities marking the Global Week of Action on the SDGs.

The CSOs platform engaged the media in a series of discussions to help drive sensitization and create awareness on the 17 SDGs.

Mr Addoquaye called on government to address the multiple dimensions of inequality and also deliver on their promise of ‘Leaving No One Behind’ as well as tackling the root causes of inequality through tax justice, social protection and ending discrimination against women and girls.

He said there is the need to adopt pragmatic steps to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all level.

‘’We call on government to take concrete steps to protect humanity and human rights; show stronger commitments to move the economy away from fossil fuels and move towards renewable energy sources so as to halve carbon emissions by 2030 and to eliminate them all together by 2050,’’ he said.

Madam Jeong Yi Choi, the Deputy Country Director of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), said as part of its efforts to meet the SDGs, it has mainstreamed the goals into a development cooperation agenda with the vision of contributing to co-prosperity of humanity, global peace and the realization of the SDGs.

“KOICA incorporates the SDGs into our aid programs by taking into account the development goals and needs of our partner countries and tailor the intervention to address prevailing challenges,” she said.

The Global Week is celebrated annually from 20th to 30th September by advocates around the world to drive action, raise awareness and hold leaders to account to accelerate progress on the SDGs. This year’s week of Action is being celebrated under the theme: #StandTogetherNow.

The CSO platform earlier as part of their activities visited students of Kinbu Senior High Technical School and Wisdom Ways Academy to sensitised them on SDGs.

The students where educated on all the 17 SDGs with a special focus on environmental and climate justice (SDG 13) to build on this week’s “Global Climate Strike” and raise awareness about the detrimental impact of climate change.

Activities for the Global Week of Action continues on Thursday with community durbar at Ashaiman Market and a cleanup exercise to be organized at Bole Beach.

GNA