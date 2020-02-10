news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Feb. 10, GNA- Mr. John Peter Amewu, Minister for Energy and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Hohoe Constituency has presented 26 "New Butterfly" branded sewing machines to 26 garment makers in Hohoe at their graduation.

The presentation is part of the Minister's support towards equiping the graduands to start their trade on a good note.

He also promised to clear the bills of apprentices who could not graduate because they were owing.

Mr. Amewu noted that undergoing apprenticeship and graduating successfully was challenging and therefore congratulated the graduands and their trainers for the feat.

The Energy Minister charged the graduands to be dedicated to duty and uphold values and ethics of the trade.

Mr. Amewu said apprenticeship now required educational qualifications describing it as a full-time profession and urged parents to make good use of government’s Free Senior High School programme.

He said government had introduced several programmes under the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) and Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) and asked master tradesmen and women to make effective use of the intervention to grow the sector.

Mr. Amewu presented an amount of GH¢ 2,000.00 to The Ghana National Association of Garment Makers in the Hohoe Zone and later called on the electorate in the constituency to rally behind him and vote massively for him to represent the constituency in Parliament to continue the "good works."

Mr. Emmanuel Kwame Ayitey, Hohoe Zonal Chairman and Volta Regional Vice Chairman of Ghana National Association of Garment Makers who expressed gratitude to the Parliamentary Candidate on behalf of the graduands said apprenticeship was no longer trade for school dropouts and that there were many graduates from tertiary institutions now undergoing apprenticeship in sewing.

A total of 25 apprentices graduated at the fifth graduation ceremony of the Ghana National Association of Garment Makers, Hohoe Zone.

GNA