By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu, GNA



Asankranqwa (W/R), Feb. 15, GNA - The Municipal Chief Executive for Amenfi West of the Western Region, Mr George Agyiri has cut sod for the construction of a ultra-modern Municipal educational office in Asankranqwa.

The project, funded by the assembly is expected to be completed within eight months.

According to the MCE, the Amenfi West Educational Directorate has over the years operated from a wooden structure which is fast deteriorating.

“As part of the assembly commitment to retool and equip the education directorate, the assembly sourced fund for the construction of the two storey educational office complex with auxiliary facilities. It is time for Amenfi West to have a permanent education directorate", he said.

Mr. Agyiri said the Municipal education office has been a problem for the Municipality and was hopeful that when the project is completed, it would help improve upon education in the municipality.

"Education office is the priority of the assembly and the new education office forms part of the project to be embarked for this year to improve educational infrastructure and quality education in the Municipality".

The MCE thanked the Traditional authorities of Asankranqwa Traditional Area for releasing the land for the project.

