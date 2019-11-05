news, story, article

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu, GNA

Manso Amenfi (W/R), Nov. 5, GNA -The Amenfi Central District Assembly of the Western Region has held its maiden “Meet the Press” to deliberate all the government flagship programmes and interventions in the District.

The District Chief Executive, Mr Patrick Hackson Amponteng, said efforts were being made to implement all the government interventions and policies in the District.

On education, Mr Amponteng said the Assembly has been able to complete the Community Day Senior High School at Manso Amenfi and that currently more than 577 students were enjoying the Free SHS in the District.

He said the Assembly has been able to construct classroom blocks in Adjakaamanso, Sompre, Beposo, Area 7, Nyamebekyere with some completed while others were on-going.

Mr Amponteng said the Assembly was also able to support Amoada community to complete a three-unit classroom block and awarded scholarships to 104 tertiary students in the District.

On health, the MCE said six projects have been undertaken, two of which were completed at Anakum and Obeng communities, while four were on-going at Ankwaaso, Bonnoma, Agona Amenfi and Daboase communities.

He said projects such as reshaping of roads, boreholes, construction of a 14-seater toilet facility at Ankwaaso, markets, newly constructed classroom blocks, rehabilitation of Manso Amenfi small town and water and provision of communication mast were all done under the one million dollar per constituency project.

The DCE said a total of 115 youth were engaged under the Nation Builders Corp and Youth Employment Programme.

Touching on agriculture, he said under the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) 1,052 cocoa and rubber farmers have been engaged and distributed with 400,000 seedlings.

He said 7,500 farmers who were into maize and rice farming have been engaged under the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme.

The occasion was also used to inaugurate the Referendum Campaign Committee to educate the public on the need for a massive turn-out in the upcoming December 17 election.

The committee is being chaired by the DCE with the District Co-ordinating Director, representatives from the NCCE, Information Service Department, Opinion Leaders and Traditional Council as other members.

GNA