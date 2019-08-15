news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA



Adubia (Ash), Aug. 15, GNA – The Amansie South District Assembly has presented various items to some selected persons living with disability (PWDs) in the district to improve their livelihoods.

Others also received financial support to start their own businesses, cater for health and educational needs.

A total of 73 people benefitted from the package funded with the three per cent of the assembly’s common fund allocated for PWDs.

Items such as sewing machines, spraying machines, hair dryer, deep freezers and wheel chairs were presented to the beneficiaries at a brief ceremony held at Adubia.

Mr William Asante Bediako, the District Chief Executive (DCE), said 327 made up of 166 males and 161females applied for the support, but the available funds could only cater for the 73 beneficiaries.

He said a committee was set up to undertake a rigorous selection exercise with a clear mandate of identifying suitable beneficiaries across the district.

He said the process was transparent and a fair representation of the disability population in the district as the selection was evenly spread to cover various communities.

The DCE said it was impossible to attend to all PWDs in the district simultaneously and assured those yet to benefit that they would be catered for as and when funds were available.

He said government was committed to economically empower PWDs to be self-reliant and contribute meaningfully to national development.

He entreated them not to allow their conditions to suppress their God-given talents and potentials and charged them to work hard to earn a decent living.

The assembly, he noted, would embark on a monitoring exercise to find out how the beneficiaries were doing as part of an impact assessment exercise.

GNA