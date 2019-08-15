news, story, article

By Samuel Dodoo, GNA



Accra, Aug. 15, GNA – The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has warned the residents of Accra, especially the youth to desist from chieftaincy acts that would disturb the peaceful celebration of this year’s Homowo Festival.

The AMA said it would not allow any person or group of persons to take the laws into their hands to disrupt the peace and stability of the metropolis and urged the people to abide by the Public Order Act, 1994 (ACT 491) to ensure peaceful Homowo and the “Chale Wote” festivals.

A statement issued by Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah, the Public Relations Officer of the AMA on behalf of the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah on Thursday, said chieftaincy disturbances before, during and after Homowo affected the development of Accra.

It said the members of the Accra Metropolitan Security Committee were tasked to ensure law and order during the festival.

Earlier, Mr Sowah led a delegation of the AMA to donate food items to some stool houses in Accra.

The items included; 76 bags of maize, 76 gallons of palm oil, 28 cartons of black label whisky, 21 cartons of Castle Bridge gin and Schnapps each, 51 crates of Guinness, malt and minerals each.

Mr Sowah said the gesture was to fulfil the AMA’s mission of reaching out to the people.

GNA