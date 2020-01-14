news, story, article

By Samuel Dodoo, GNA



Accra, Jan. 14, GNA - The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has honoured four entities as part of efforts to recognise their contributions in making Accra a clean and beautiful city.

The entities were Ghana Association of Visual Artists (GAVA), Ghana Graffiti, MullenLowe Limited and Jandel Limited.

This was held at the City Hall to officially put off the Christmas lights in Accra.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive in a speech expressed gratitude to the organisations for changing the perspectives of the AMA on how to beautify and make the city clean.

"Their consultancy advice and practical projects attest to the fact that we can do more and better things to make the city, not just clean, but beautiful. We believe that the President’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city is not just about the waste collection, but ultimately making Accra beautiful.

“We knew that this journey and the task ahead could not be undertaken and accomplished alone, hence partnering these entities. We have come this far with and today we want to acknowledge their contributions,” he said.

Mr Sowah congratulated all the awardees for their support and expressed the hope that the commitment to the Clean Accra and Beautification Project would continue.

Nii Adjei Tawiah, the Municipal Chief Executive for Korley Klottey in a remark pledged to continue the partnership with the organisations to help keep the city clean and beautiful.

Jandel limited, a leading event planning company in the country was recognised for its efforts in bringing good tidings and joy to city dwellers during the yuletide by creating a Christmas light avenue and village thus making Accra a city of lights, while Mullen Lowe Accra was honoured for their efforts towards making Accra a liveable city through greening and beautification of open spaces.

The citation presented to GAVA was also in recognition of their efforts to the course of making Accra a neighbourhood city, through public arts for the beautification of open spaces.

Ghana Graffiti was also appreciated for their efforts towards the course of making Accra a liveable city through public arts for the beautification of open spaces.

Ms Afi Amoro, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jandel Limited, on behalf of the recipients, thanked the AMA for the honour and called on corporate Ghana and like-minded private sector entities to come on board to actualise the initiatives to make the city clean and beautiful.

Some notable personalities and entities who were recognised from the AMA in the past included; Former President Jerry John Rawlings, MTN Ghana and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints among others.

GNA