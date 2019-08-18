news, story, article

By Emelia Addae, GNA



Achiase (E/R), Aug. 18, GNA – The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the Achiase District Assembly have signed an agreement to develop working relations in the areas of institutional capacity building, education and culture.

The assemblies would encourage exchange of delegations to help citizens of both areas to become acquainted with one another’s education, culture and economic development while facilitating the development of ventures in industry and commerce.

Others are exchange of information, exhibitions and the setting up of cooperatives to improve the lives of the people.

The agreement was signed by Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive and Mr Richmond Amponsah Agyaben, the Achiase District Chief Executive, when the former paid a visit to the district.

Mrs Jennifer Rock, the Director of International Relations at AMA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the agreement would help the assemblies to undertake feasibility studies of opportunities within the two areas to facilitate the establishment of economic ventures.

During the visit the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive paid a courtesy call on the chief of Akyem Achiase, Dasebere Gyenin Kenten II and his elders and presented to them a “Sankofa” plaque.

Dasebere Gyenin Kenten expressed gratitude to the Chief Executive and the entire members of the AMA for the honour done to them and called on the two assemblies to join efforts to develop their respective areas.

GNA