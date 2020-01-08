news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 8, GNA - The Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Professor Francisca Dora Edu-Buandoh, has encouraged alumni of the Atlantic Hall to remain committed towards supporting the infrastructural development of their alma mater.

Prof. Edu-Buandoh, who is an alumnus of the Atlantic Hall, recalled the Hall’s tradition that promoted socialisation and companionship among members and urged them to leverage on the high moral on campus to support the University.

“There are so many memories we all have about the Atlantic Hall because it is a special hall. We may have challenges here and there, but it’s a special hall and has produced accomplished people who are contributing their quota towards the development of the nation,” she said.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor was speaking at the maiden Annual General Meeting of the Atlantic Hall Old Students Association of the UCC held in Accra, to reorganise themselves and build a stronger alumni.

Prof. Edu-Buandoh, who chaired the meeting, urged them to be committed towards the cause of moving the Association to a greater height.

The alumni of the Great Atlantic Hall, who proudly called themselves “The Old Mariners”, exchanged pleasantries and sang memorable songs, reminiscent of the good old school days.

They reviewed the provisions in the Constitution and made proposals for adoption, while others suggested ways to enhance their welfare.

A seven-member interim national executive was sworn into office to steer the affairs of the Association.

They are Mr Derick Agyei Gyamfi, Acting National Chairman, Mr Kofi Diaba, Acting National Vice Chairman, Mr Dennis Takyi, Financial Secretary and Ms Juliana Annang, Secretary.

The rest are Mr Kofi Marfo, Organiser, Mr Joseph K. Adarkwah and Mr Sherlock Ashaigbor, Executive Members.

Mr Gyamfi, in his welcome address, said the meeting provided a unique opportunity for members to reconnect after many years of disconnection and to rekindle the spirit of friendship to gather momentum to support their alma mater.

They would also plan ahead and mobilise the requisite resources for infrastructural development as the Hall was preparing to celebrate its 60th Anniversary in 2022, he said.

He, therefore, entreated members to leverage on their influence in society to galvanise support towards improving infrastructure at the Hall.

“We should endeavour to uphold the good morals and act in such a way that success will shine on Atlantic Hall and the University of Cape Coast at large,” Mr Gyamfi added.

Mr Asante Forkuo, the Head of Institutional Advancement Office of the UCC, said the Alumni Relations Office would continue to liaise with various alumni associations for prompt release of students’ transcripts, attestations and other relevant documents.

