By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Sagnarigu (N/R), Sept 23, GNA – The Alumni of the Technical University College, Ghana, a private institution, has advised anyone who has bought land within the College’s land to go for their monies as the College will not allow any form of development on its land.

Mr Alaru Mumuni, Leader of the Alumni of Technical University College, Ghana, who gave the advice at a press conference at the College’s campus at Dungu, in the Sagnarigu municipality on Monday, said the 45-acre land was rightfully transferred by the Ghana Association for the Advancement of Muslim Youth Education (GAAMYE) to the College in 2006 as evidenced by a 2010 ruling by the Tamale High Court and a 2010.

The press conference was a reaction to a June 16, 2019, decision by the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Mahama Abukari (II), transferring the land on which the College is situated to GAAMYE, who secured the land on lease in 1988 from Ya-Na Yakubu (II) and Gulkpe-Naa Abdulai Abukari.

Ya-Na Abukari (II), in his decision, stated that the land was leased by the rightful owners to GAAMYE adding, “No one, other than GAAMYE, can grant any portion of the land or the whole land to anybody. Also, no individual member of GAAMYE can grant any portion or the whole of the land to anybody”.

The decision added that “Therefore, the purported grant of GAAMYE’s land to the Technical University College, Ghana, was wrong and cannot stand. Also, neither Gulkpe-Naa nor Kampakuya-Na nor myself, has the right to grant GAAMYE’s land to anybody while the lease has not expired”.

It ordered the Technical University College, Ghana, to remove the pillars and the sign post it erected on the land, and also vacate the land because it belonged to GAAMYE.

However, the Alumni of the Technical University College, Ghana, disagreed with the Ya-Na’s decision saying, the land was rightfully transferred by GAAMYE to the Technical University College, Ghana, in 2006, the reason the Tamale High Court ruled in its favour in 2010.

Mr Mumuni said “The Technical University College, Ghana, wants to reiterate here again that it never went to the Ya-Na to seek arbitration nor did it consent to any arbitration agreement on record”.

He said “The Technical University College, Ghana, cannot ignore the ruling of a superior court of judicature – the High Court in Tamale on this matter, the ruling of the Kampakuya-Naa, nor the attached relevant documentation”.

