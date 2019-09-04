news, story, article

By Christabel Addo, GNA



Accra, Sept. 4, GNA - The Alliance for Reproductive Health Rights (ARHR) and its partners across the country have stormed twitter with key messages to demand the implementation of Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) actions in national health policies.

The demand, it said, was towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The twitter storm which lasted for a period of one hour, saw over 30 Civil Society Organisation (CSO) partners tweeting and tagging policy makers and the government on the issues of marginalised and socially excluded groups using the hashtags ‘GESIForUHC’, ‘GESIMatters’ and ‘HealthForAll’.

The intensity of the activity on twitter got these hashtags trending at number three at a point in time.

Mr Isaac Nyampong, a Project Officer for ARHR, commenting on the programme, said the social media campaign was part of activities outlined in ARHR’s Star Ghana funded project with the title “Integrating Gender Equality and Social Inclusion in National Health Policies, Programmes and Commitments”.

He said the aim of the project, was to ensure a systematic integration of gender equality and social inclusion actions into national health policies, programmes and commitments related to Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Ghana.

He explained that prior to the twitter storm, the ARHR organised a workshop for its partners on how to use social media as a tool for advocacy, and the participants were trained on what social media was, its reach and impact; how to develop key messages for advocacy and how to use success stories and imagery for advocacy.

Mr Nyampong stated that a participatory monitoring of some health facilities at the district levels was conducted by ARHR using a GESI framework to track the progress of integration, implementation and impact of GESI actions in UHC.

The monitoring, he said, focused on citizens’ experiences of health care services particularly Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) and the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

He said central to the monitoring was a focus on healthcare for marginalised and socially excluded groups including; Persons with Disability (PWDs), the Aged, Pregnant women and nursing mothers, as well as adolescents.

Mr Nyampong indicated that the monitoring ascertained the extent to which these marginalised groups were receiving the quality primary healthcare that was their due as citizens of Ghana.

He said the results of the participatory monitoring was disseminated to some key state and non-state actors and key messages from the results were developed for the social media advocacy.

