By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, Aug. 20, GNA – All is set for the commemoration of the 60th anniversary celebration of the creation of the then Brong-Ahafo Region.

Before the region was divided into three, history shows that Brong-Ahafo was carved out from the then Western Ashanti on April 14, 1959 and named after the dominant and native inhabitants - the Bonos and Ahafos, mainly Akans.

According to traditional authorities in the area, though the region had been separated to push forward development, the people remain united, thus the need for the celebration to reminisce lessons from the past, possibly strategise towards the realisation of the aspirations for the separation of the region.

To make it successful, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs had set up a Planning Committee, chaired by Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, a former Minister of Education, during ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor’s administration, to plan for the anniversary, expected to commence in September.

Other members of the Committee comprise two representatives from each of the three regions, traditional authorities and the media.

It also has a representative of Abibirem Communications, the event organisers as well as a representative of the Bono Regional Coordinating Council, representing the three administrative regions.

Addressing a press conference in Sunyani to outline activities lined up, Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi, who is also a former Member of Parliament (MP) explained the anniversary would highlight, for the benefit of future generations, achievements and developments in the region.

Speaking on the theme for the anniversary “United in Separation for Progress”, Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi said “the ties that bind the people are not severed and even in the separation our long-cherished unity remains undisturbed and we are still needed in our various expertise to promote development”.

He called on every citizen of Bono and Ahafo and indeed all Ghanaians and friends of Ghana as well as corporate organisations to support and make the celebration successful.

Key events for the celebration include symposium, quiz competition and a grand durbar to climax it.

The symposium, which would highlight the history and achievements of the then Brong-Ahafo and showcase the endowments of the three new regions is scheduled for September 11 at the Auditorium of the Sunyani Technical University.

