news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey/ Sylvia Sika Afealetey, GNA



Ho, Sept. 21, GNA - Government is making efforts to ensure that all roads in the country are motorable, Professor Stephen Adei, Chairman, National Development Planning Commission, has said.

He said the Ministry of Finance is working on details for roads in all the regions to be made “passable” in the short term, whiles provisions are made towards undertaking major construction works.

Professor Adei said this when he delivered the keynote address at the 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Volta/Eastern/Oti branch of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), in Ho on Thursday.

“There is a masterplan to quickly do the roads, not to asphalt. As soon as the rains stop, there is a crash programme to make the roads motorable in all the regions, and the Ministry of Finance is very clear about it,” he said.

The meeting was held under the theme: “Repositioning the Three Regions of Eastern, Volta and Oti for the African Continental Free Trade Area; Challenges, Opportunities and Recommendations”.

Professor Adei said the continental free trade would create opportunities for among others, foreign companies seeking to jump tariff barriers, and called on stakeholders including the AGI to help ensure local industrialists gained the most.

Mr Seth Twum Akwaboah, Chief Executive Officer of the AGI, said Ghanaian industries must be properly positioned to dominate both local and international markets.

Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, Paramount Chief of Akwamu Traditional Area, who chaired the meeting, also called on stakeholders to ensure that prospects of the free trade were not snatched by the “erstwhile colonialists”.

He said some indicators of the economy must be taken seriously, and called on the AGI to minimise possible disadvantages of the free trade for businesses in the country.

GNA