news, story, article

By Arthur Mensah, GNA



Accra, March 5, GNA – All is now set for construction works to begin on the monumental National Cathedral.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will perform the official sod-cutting ceremony, today (Thursday, March 05).

The Cathedral is going to serve as a national place of interdenominational worship and for the holding of important state and religious ceremonies.

Upon completion, it would have a 5,000-seater auditorium, a music school, art gallery and Africa’s first Bible museum.

The project, designed by renowned British architect of Ghanaian descent, Sir David Adjaye, be sited on a 5.5-hectare landscaped gardens, near the State House, Ridge Accra.

It is being funded by the religious community and scheduled to be completed in five years.

GNA