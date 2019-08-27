news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, Aug. 27, GNA - All is set for the Seventh Edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show beginning August 28 to September 3, to promote the development of green clean homes, neighbourhoods and the country as a whole.

The show, which would be held at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra, is organised by Strategic Communications (Stratcomm) Africa under the theme: “Be The Change”.

It was designed to make the public appreciate nature and develop positive attitudes towards the environment.

This year’s edition is expected to bring together about 120 players in the floriculture and horticulture industry to exhibit organic products, flowers and environmentally friendly agro products to promote a safe agro-culture amongst the citizenry.

Mr Ansah Larbi, an exhibitor from Acquatic World Industries Ltd, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, said the company was ready to exhibit its products including fish sausage, the first of its kind in the country.

He expressed optimism of the success of the show and urged the public to fully participate.

Marguerita Crabbe Accad, Agent for MetOrganic, importer of organic products, said she would showcase her new product called Greenline 88 (G88), an organic plant protecting agent, which killed most plant pests, living organic beneficial insects such as bees.

She said it was mainly organic with no side effects on health of users adding that the product could be used without any form of protective gears unlike other chemical products.

“The prices are also very competitive as compared to other organic products. It is an eco-friendly product which kills the pest without destroying the soils and environment.”

Exhibition stands were tagged with exhibitors including Lots and Lush flowers, Evergreen Gardens and Handicraft, Asenel Garden Centre, The Plant Place, Accra Compost Plant Ltd, Plant Fairy, and Frenchman’s Garden.

Exhibitors are expected to network with stakeholders after the opening ceremony, which would see some fireworks, Artist Night, music performances, and fashion show.

There would also be a training workshop on Saturday, August 31, to sensitise participants on flower arrangement, and a section dubbed: “Taste the Park,” where chefs from the best hotels will treat participants to some drinks and delicacies and how they are prepared.

The Israeli Embassy is sponsoring an award to promote innovative work, with the winner getting the opportunity to be trained in one of Israel’s innovation institutions.

The awards categories include best Hotel, School, Corporate organisation, Media, Health Facility and Hospitality.

